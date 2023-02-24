Education Spotlight — Keeghan Hess

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of my best accomplishments would have to be the fact that I am part of a highly successful FTC team."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"It is important to me, because I am partly why it is so successful."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have spent hours every single day for the last few years working toward the team’s goal of qualifying for the world championship."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Once I graduate high school I am headed to OSU for mechanical engineering."
NAME: Keeghan Hess.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE 12th Grade.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Co-Captain of Muskogee’s FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) and FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) team.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: None.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: None.
