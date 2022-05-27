Education Spotlight: Kerri Wolf

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "ICTC District Teacher of the Year 2021-2022, ICTC requests nominations each year from each campus for Teacher of the Year. My fellow AHC (Adult Health Careers) peers nominated me. After being recognized as AHC Teacher of the Year I submitted an application for District Teacher of the year which included a video of me teaching and a lesson plan."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I am proud to represent ICTC. It is an amazing place to work. Everyone from our front-line staff to our instructional staff, and administration work together to provide the best educational environment and experience for our students. ICTC's goal is to develop world class leaders for the workplace. My role as a nurse educator is to inspire, prepare, and mentor the next generation of nurses."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?"I work every day to make a difference in my student’s lives. I explain and link the sciences and nursing processes learned in the classroom to actual patient care situations. After students receive new information, they often need time for the “Aha” moment when they can synthesize what they heard and begin to understand how the pieces fit together. By being a good listener, I am aware of my students’ learning goals and expectations. I give my students honest and specific feedback that is positive and encouraging."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan to continue teaching and advocating for solutions to improve Oklahoma’s nursing shortage."
NAME: Kerri Wolf
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Indian Capital Technology Center-Stilwell Campus Practical Nursing.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Stilwell.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: ICTC District Teacher of the Year 2021-2022, Adult Health Careers Teacher of Year 2021-2022, Oklahoma ACTE (Association for Career and Technical Education) Teacher of the Year 2012, ICTC District Teacher of the Year 2012, ICTC Teacher of the Year-Stilwell Campus 2012.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: For the last 11 years, my Practical Nursing students have raised money through fund-raisers to buy Christmas gifts for Adair County Foster Children. Every December students receive lists of names and wishes from the DHS office. They take the lists and buy gifts using their fundraising money. This year my students raised enough money to spend $50 a piece on 45 children.
