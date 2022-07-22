Education Spotlight — Kim Fleak

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being the principal of MHS IS the highlight of all my accomplishments."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"My heart is with Muskogee High! I am able to touch so many lives in a positive way on a daily basis."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been in education since 1991. Everything to this point has helped me acquire the knowledge and experiences that contribute to my continuous learning and leadership."
What plans do you have for the future?
"To work with the quality team that we have assembled here at Muskogee High to continually improve the environment and instruction it takes to be a premier high school."
NAME: Kimberly Fleak.
SCHOOL POSITION: Muskogee High School Principal.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Instructional leader, facilities manager, and a multitude of other responsibilities.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Fleak holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in School Administration from Northeastern State University.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Has volunteered at Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.