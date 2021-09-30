Education Spotlight — Kimberly Haile

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I received my bachelor degree from NSU in Tahlequah. After many years, I returned to NSU to get a master’s in Reading."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Getting my master’s in Reading was something that I greatly desired. I love to read and I want to give that love of reading to my students. So many of my students were struggling with reading, and I felt like I needed new tools to help them. Therefore, getting my master’s in Reading were benefit my students."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I was working full time, going to school, pastor's wife and raising a family. I invested a lot of nights and weekends to get this degree."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to continue to work with the students that God has sent to me until it is time for retirement."
NAME: Kimberly Haile.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Boulevard Christian School Teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "Elementary Supervisor, Teacher first through third grades. I co-teach with my husband at Boulevard Christian School."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a pastor's wife. My husband Mark Haile preaches at Brushy Mountain Church. I work with the ladies and children in my church."
