Education Spotlight — Kinley Wilson

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "Completing 15 hours of concurrent college courses with 4.0 GPA while maintaining above 4.0 GPA in high school courses."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I realize the importance of learning. Keeping my grades up provides opportunities for scholarships, which will allow me to further my education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I have spent my entire high school career studying and working hard to keep my grades up while balancing extracurricular activities. This became more challenging when I started taking concurrent classes which required me to study more and manage my time wisely."
What plans do you have for the future? "I am not exactly sure what I want to do in the future. I plan to apply for scholarships and determine which college will best assist me in advancing my education. I do not know what tomorrow holds for me, but I know that God has a plan for me."
NAME: Kinley Martin Wilson.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Fort Gibson High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Senior class president, Duties: Designing Senior Class T-shirt, Designing and building Sr. Class Homecoming float, Assist with graduation ceremony, plan class reunion. Other activities, band, jazz band, select choir, Tiger Theatre, National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Oklahoma Honor Society; Superintendent’s Honor Roll (First -12th grade); Patriot Pen Essay Contest (1st local, district, and state; 5th national); Voice of Democracy (local and district winner 2018; 1st in district and state, 15th in nation, 2019); Freedom Foundations Youth Leadership (Valley Forge 2019); Eastern District Choir (eighth-11th grade); All-State Choir (ninth and 10th grade); Superior Rating – District & State Solo/Ensemble Competition (ninth-11th grade); National Choir member (Florida 2018); 4A State Champion/Marching Band (10th and 11th grade); Improv/solo Award (Jazz Band); Piano Guild District Pin; State Piano Competition (third grade to present); State Piano Repertoire Award; State Piano Merit Award.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: 1st and 2nd grade Valentine Party volunteer (2018), Camp Clean-Up Day (2018), Band Room Clean Day (2018), Volunteer entertainer (VFW 100th Anniversary), Fall Retreat Work Day (2019), NHS Angel Tree volunteer (2019), Christmas Caroling (Select Choir).
