Education Spotlight — Klaire Newell

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Working to be valedictorian at Muskogee High School is a huge accomplishment for me. To get to where I am now, I worked hard through academics and stayed determined to be the best version of myself that I could be. I couldn’t have gotten to where I am without the support and love from my family, friends, and school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I have worked hard to be proud of myself and for my family to be proud of me. This accomplishment has given me confidence and showed me if I set my mind to something I can achieve anything. Graduating from MHS with such an honor is a special way to remember the amazing friends and leadership experiences I encountered throughout the last 17 years growing up in Muskogee."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have put in an immense amount of work and overcome obstacles to propel myself into a future of success. Getting to where I am now has been a challenge, but one that I have loved and cherished. As part of my journey, I have taken courses at both MHS and Connors to create a solid collegiate foundation when I enter TU, despite the many challenges of virtual learning along the way."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future include attending The University of Tulsa on the Presidential Scholarship to pursue a degree in exercise science and kinesiology, and hopefully continuing on to Duke University to get my master's degree and license in physical therapy. I hope to have a future career that focuses on kindness and helping others, two of my passions."
NAME: Klaire Newell.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School, 12th grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Tennis - Captain, National Honor Society, Ecology Club, Science Club - Co-President, Prom Committee, PTSA, DECA.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Oklahoma and National Honor Society, Rougher 300, eight-year recipient for Superintendent Honor Roll, Valedictorian, University of Tulsa Presidential Scholarship - this scholarship includes full tuition for the entirety of my undergraduate degree at TU, PTSA Scholarship recipient.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Main Street Group volunteer.
