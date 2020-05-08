Education Spotlight — Kylea Terrell

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I am honored to be Warner’s valedictorian this year. I have worked hard to keep straight A's in high school classes, and in college classes as well."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This is something that I have been working for my whole life. I have always wanted to be the valedictorian, and I’m very happy and relieved that my dream has finally come true."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "This took a lot of work. I have had to take a lot of hard college classes. I had to really balance my time with sports and my class work. I’ve had to spend a lot of time and effort on a countless number of assignments and home work."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan to attend Connors State College, then transfer to a four-year school for nursing. Then, I want to attend OU for their CRNAs program. Then, I’d officially be a nurse anesthetist!"
NAME: Kylea Terrell.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Warner, 12th grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Checotah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Leadership Team, NHS, Indian NHS, basketball, fast and slow pitch softball, cheerleading, cross country, track, choir.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Valedictorian, 2x Academic State Champs, State Champions in Cross Country, 2x State Runner-Up, Superior Rating in State Choir.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Leadership Team: Canned food drive, toy drive, Christmas Festival, Halloween Festival, Haunted House. Church: sing on Wednesday Nights in Youth, carol at the nursing homes, help in children’s church, fed at a homeless shelter, “Love Warner” cleanup.
