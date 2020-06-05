Education Spotlight — Kylee Lockhart

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I had gotten my excellence award for choir at one of our choir competitions. I had to practice a lot to be able to make it sound the way it was supposed to sound."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment was important to me because it showed how much I practiced to be able to be rated excellence."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to practice the song a couple times every day. It took a lot of time and dedication."
What plans do you have for the future?
"After high school, I plan to go to Oklahoma Baptist University and get my bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. I then plan to settle down and start a family."
NAME: Kylee Lockhart.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Warner High School graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Warner.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I have been in choir, marching band, and FFA. I have also been a part of the leadership team, and I am an office aid."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "In choir, I have gotten rated excellence for solos twice. I have also gotten rated excellence in an ensemble."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Outside of school, I am majorly involved in my church, Checotah Church of God. I have volunteered in the kids church for four years and am now the kids' church pastor."
