Education Spotlight — Kyra Swift

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Somewhat ironically, a key highlight of my career was the first year I spent in the classroom. I had such an amazing support system from the principal and all of the office staff, from my colleagues on the job, and from my family at home."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Because of that support I was able to enter teaching with a gracious heart and a positivity that has lasted throughout the many years since."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The foundation laid those first few years prepared me to successfully deal with the challenges and many changes that would come my way over the years."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Because change is inevitable, I will be returning to MHS to teach English III this fall. I look forward to going back to the building where my career began, and this time perhaps being part of that support system for some other new teacher."
NAME: Kyra M. (Jones) Swift.
SCHOOL POSITION: High School English 10, 11, and 12 grade levels at Rougher Alternative Academy.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Coordinate educational field trips to a variety of museums and interactive studios. Organize opportunities for students to volunteer in the community. Participate in ongoing teacher education and collaborate with colleagues during PLC’s.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Although I've earned 'Teacher of the Month' awards and others in the past, the greatest honor I receive are those visits from former students who recall a certain lesson or experience from our classroom that has remained with him or her over the years. It is such an honor to play a role in educating our young people and helping them prepare for life after school."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of Kappa Delta Pi (International Honor Society in Education), Member Sigma Tau Delta (International English Honor Society), Summa Cum Laude Graduate Connors State College, Magna Cum Laude Graduate Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.