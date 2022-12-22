Education Spotlight — Landren Martin

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"As a member of the Superintendent's Advisory Council, I was asked to be a student tour guide for the district showcase on December 15."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"I had the opportunity to visit and learn about new district sites, including a facility that is still under construction."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I was accepted to the council based on my involvement and academic standing in the school."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Starting in Fall 2023, I will attend Oklahoma State University with my major declared as electrical engineering. I will enter OSU with over 30 hours of credits from Advanced Placement exams and concurrent college classes. I plan to earn a bachelor's degree and a doctorate in electrical engineering and use my degrees to work as a professor."
NAME: Landren Martin.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Muskogee High School senior. Captain of Academic Pursuit Team; President of Oklahoma Honor Society; Treasurer of Library Club; Member of the Superintendent's Advisory Council; Member of the Ecology Club.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Valedictorian; Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Institutional Nominee; Score of 33 on the ACT; 4.0 Unweighted GPA; 4.7 Weighted GPA.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: First Place in Advanced Math at the Math and Engineering Competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.