Education Spotlight — Latricia Vaughn-Dawkins

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight is being named the inaugural principal of the 6th & 7th Grade Academy at Benjamin Franklin."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I want to be able to give back to not only my community who gave so much to me, but I am proud to serve as the inaugural principal of the first building I ever attended when I moved to the United States for the first time. I feel a personal obligation to educate and nurture students the way so many Muskogee educators nurtured me. I am responding to my calling to support the social, emotional and educational development for the students who are right in the midst of transitioning from childhood into their teenage years."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been afforded the privilege of serving as both a former teacher and administrator in schools in this district and across the country. Each opportunity has given me the ability to not only develop my skill set, but obtain innovative practices to share in Muskogee Public Schools."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Supporting the school turnaround improvement measures for our students who have recently endured an extremely challenging instructional experience due to COVID-19. I am committed to ensuring that each classroom teacher and support staff member not only grows personally, but also professionally.
"Being a pioneer of creating a culture that focuses on inclusivity of all students that values students' individual differences at its core. This goal will further be articulated and found salient through the inclusion of our students who require special services."
NAME: Latricia Vaughn-Dawkins.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: The 6th & 7th Grade Academy at Benjamin Franklin.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Inaugural Principal of the 6th & 7th Grade Academy at Benjamin Franklin.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Antioch Temple of Hope - Children’s Ministry, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., MLK Center Board Member.
