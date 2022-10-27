Education Spotlight — Laura Rogers

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I taught high school special education for nine years before moving to Hilldale. While in that role, I was named Teacher of the Month during my fifth school year. It was due to me being there and supporting my students both inside and outside the classroom."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is important that our students know that we love and support them both at school and outside of school. Some of the students that we have do not always have someone they can depend on to be there for them at sporting events, band contests, or other extracurricular activities. It is important that our students know that they have someone who will support them and have someone cheering for them from the sidelines. They may not always remember what they learned in Algebra, but they will remember who was there for them when they needed it.
"As a school counselor, I intend do the same for my students at Hilldale. I will be there for them and support them both inside school, and outside school. They will know they can trust me, depend on me, and know that I am there to support them."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I honestly, was just there for my students. I made the effort to attend school events, football games, musicals, band competitions, and other extracurricular activities I knew my students were involved in. It did not take any special training to show up and support my students."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am working toward completing my master’s degree in school counseling, and intend to finish that soon. I will use my knowledge of both education and school counseling to help make Hilldale Middle School a safe and effective school. I will support my students both educationally and in meeting their social/emotional needs. I will continue to attend trainings and conferences where I can learn new techniques that I can utilize in the school. I want to continually learn how to be the best school counselor I can be so I can support my students, the school, and the community."
NAME: Laura Rogers.
SCHOOL POSITION: Hilldale Middle School counselor.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Coweta.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "As a middle school counselor, there are several duties and activities that I perform during the school year. I meet with students in individual and group counseling sessions. I go into the classroom and teach social/emotional learning, suicide prevention, anti-bullying, and college and career readiness lessons. I collaborate with teachers and administrators on ways to improve the school climate to ensure our students are receiving the support they need to be successful, both educationally and emotionally. I assist in coordinating state testing schedules, as well as other forms of assessment that is required of our students. I am also the student council sponsor and help to coordinate activities involving our student council."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I graduated from Northeastern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 2008 Cum Laude. I am currently working toward my master's degree in School Counseling at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and have maintained a 4.0 throughout my program."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Being new to the district, I am not yet involved in community activities, but am excited to join and participate in activities involving our students and community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.