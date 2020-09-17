Education Spotlight — Laurel Holt

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"In addition to the tremendous honor of being selected by my peers as the middle school teacher of the year, I would say my greatest educational accomplishment to date has been my transition from the classroom into the library and what has transpired from that change. As soon as I took the position as librarian, I set goals for the library that I hoped would truly benefit the students and positively impact their education."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment means more to me than I can put into words; I have grown as an educator, been challenged in many ways, and have been blessed with the ability to create an atmosphere that the students can love, and that I can also look forward to being in each day. Students have a place to not only read, but to study, create, learn, and most importantly, feel welcome."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I spent a good portion of the summer before my first year as librarian painting and updating the library to be the space it is now. I’ve spent almost three years attaining my master’s degree in Library Media and Information Technology, which is required, after a bachelor’s in education, to become a school librarian in Oklahoma. It has been difficult at times, but every moment has been worth it to be where I am today."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I just finished launching our new online digital library platform. My next adventure is one that should increase student checkouts and reading interest. We will spend this school year labeling the entire collection with our most popular genres; at the end of the year, we will reorganize them by those genres, allowing students to discover more titles that truly pique their interests."
NAME: Laurel (Croftcheck) Holt.
SCHOOL AND Position: Hilldale Middle School – Teacher Librarian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Middle and high school librarian, HHS National Honor Society Adviser, virtual learning teacher, middle and high school book club sponsor.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Month: October 2016, August 2018, September 2018; District Employee of the Month: May 2018; Hilldale Middle School Teacher of the Year: 2019-2020.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "As the adviser of NHS, I help our officers plan and lead monthly service projects benefiting our community and school, such as the annual Veterans Day assembly and breakfast, the school blood drive in December, and the raising of funds that are donated to local charities."
