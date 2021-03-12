Education Spotlight — Lauren Pierce

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight is completing 18 college credit hours before the second semester of my senior year and maintaining 4.0 GPA while doing my high school work and extracurricular activities."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I strive to have good grades while still being involved in my school and community. I not only met my goal by getting good grades in college courses, I exceeded that goal by having a 4.0 GPA in those college classes."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Taking college classes while in high school is not an easy task. It takes a lot of time and hard work. I would have meetings with my professors to discuss my grades and see what I should do to be successful in their class, and I would only turn in my best work so I knew that I could get the best grade possible."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are to go to college and get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing and my Master of Science in Nursing then become a pediatric nurse practitioner and one day run my own clinic."
NAME: Lauren Pierce.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Webbers Falls High School Salutatorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Gore.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: National Honor Society Secretary, Senior class secretary, FFA reporter, FCA leadership team, member of FCCLA, softball.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Salutatorian, Superintendents Honor Roll, National Honor Society member.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of the Webbers Falls First Baptist Church, volunteer at the Webbers Falls food drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.