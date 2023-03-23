Education Spotlight — Lauryn Field

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational accomplishment was earning salutatorian, because being one of the top of my class has always been one of my goals. It wasn’t easy to accomplish because there are many intelligent people at Hilldale. I accomplished this with many hours of hard work and taking every honors class I could take. Also, by May 2023 I will have finished 14 concurrent classes at Connors State College."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it is a goal that I have wanted to accomplish since elementary school. I have attended Hilldale since pre-k and always worked very hard in my classes. When I began high school, hard work was nothing new to me. I just kept doing what I had always been doing."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been working for four years, taking all the honors classes I could take, and also taking as many concurrent classes from Connors State College every semester starting my sophomore year, including summers."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I have been accepted into the Honors College at Oklahoma State University where I have also been accepted into their percussion studio at the Greenwood School of Music where I will be pursuing my Bachelor of Arts degree in music education."
NAME: Lauryn Keli Field.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Hilldale High School, 12th Grade.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Band, Saxophone/Drumline/Drum Major; Jazz Band; Teens for Christ; Drama Club, secretary; Student Council; Senior Class vice president; National Honor Society, Committee Coordinator; Advisory Council; Nike Club; Mu Alpha Theta, event coordinator; Teen Republicans treasurer.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Salutatorian, National Honor Society, Superintendent's Honor Roll.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Plays the drum set and bass guitar for the youth worship team at New Hope Assembly of God, volunteers in the church nursery, volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, works for the City of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department, Participated in the Assemblies of God Fine Arts Competition winning the state level playing the drum set qualifying for nationals.
