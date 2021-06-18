Education Spotlight — Lisa Rogers

Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"When I went back to school to get my master's in Education Administration. I was blessed with the opportunity to work with an amazing staff at Whittier Elementary for my first administrator job. The experience taught me so much about being a leader. We accomplished goals, experienced loss, celebrated births, marriages, retirement and became a family. They will always hold a special place in my heart."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I believe that building a positive culture and establishing teamwork within a school is very important. It sets the tone for a successful school. As a principal, I hope to continue to have the support of families and staff in order to provide a positive learning environment for our students."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I am still working to accomplish more goals. I will never stop learning and will continue to educate myself in order to grow and improve in all areas. There is always room for growth and improvement."
What plans do you have for the future? "I am looking forward to taking on the role as Pershing Elementary principal. I'm excited to get to know and work with the Pershing staff and students.
"I also plan on spending quality time on the lake and traveling with my family: Tim, Jace and his fiance' Whitney, Jaiden and my 1-year-old grandson J.C."
NAME: Lisa Rogers.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Pershing Elementary Principal 2021-22 school year.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: "I taught special education for 15 years before I became a principal. Four years at Porum Public Schools and 11 years at Alice Robertson Junior HIgh, Muskogee Public Schools. This is my 22nd year in education."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Alice Robertson Junior High Site Teacher of the Year 2009, Whittier Elementary staff received District Team of the Month for February 2020. Whittier Elementary State and National School of Character 2017.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I enjoy working with special needs students. I have volunteered for the Special Olympics and attended Summer Games in Stillwater and Winter Games in Norman. During the summer, I work with special needs students as a counselor at Camp Bennett for Muskogee Public Schools. We have an outstanding camp that provides art, music, science, recreation and community activities."
