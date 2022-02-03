Education Spotlight — Lucille Ledbetter

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of my biggest accomplishments of those listed in my community activities that I am proud to share is the Civic Season Essay Contest. I had to write an essay from choices of prompts or topics, all of which relate to civic engagement in Oklahoma."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because while it may not be my career path, writing has been something I've worked on for several years to sharpen my skills. Being often warned what a competitive craft it is and how hard it is to gain recognition for it, it's boosted my confidence greatly to know that I can do it in a positively persuasive way."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I spent about three days in total on researching and writing the essay, but to build my skill level to the point of considering entering a contest to begin with has taken me about two years’ worth of making a point to write outside of school on a regular basis."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I want to attend college, eventually go to medical school and be able to open or work at a practice as a plastic/cosmetic surgeon."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Lucille Ledbetter.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: 11th Grade Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I take a concurrent class at Connors State College and am on the Academic Pursuit Team at MHS."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Oklahoma Honors Society (awarded to top 10 percent in academic achievement).
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Youth Volunteer Corps, 100 in 1 Award (for 100 hours in year). Girl Scout, Ambassador Level. Entry in Numerous Art Contests. Winner of Founder's Place Civic Season Essay Contest.
