Education Spotlight — Lucy Tyrrell

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have been awarded the Stern Award which means I am ranked number one in the 2020 graduating class. I never thought that becoming number one would be attainable, but seeing that number one on my transcript my sophomore year has motivated me to keep working hard and to do my best."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it proves that hard work pays off."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I juggled being on the dance team, in multiple clubs, doing community service, youth group, and my school work. It taught me time management, and I believe that being involved and connected pushed me to obtain the Stern Award."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am planning to go on to Northeastern State University in the Fall, and I hope to become a speech-language pathologist and work with special needs children."
NAME: Lucy Tyrrell.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School, 12th Grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: "I am involved in Science Club and I am a Class of 2020 Officer. For my first three years of high school I was a member of the dance team."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Stern Award, Rougher 300, Superintendent’s Honor Award, Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: First United Methodist Youth Group, Muskogee, Youth Leadership Class in 2018.
