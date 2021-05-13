Education Spotlight — Macy Anderson

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
Becoming valedictorian is my biggest accomplishment so far. Being valedictorian means you have the highest grade point average in the class. I achieved this goal by always getting good grades and putting my education before everything else. I have completed 18 hours of concurrent classes while in high school, so that impacted my GPA in a very positive way."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It shows how hard I have worked all throughout high school, and it means a lot to me."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have had to work very hard since my freshman year to maintain straight As. There were nights where I stayed up super late either studying for a test or finishing homework. All of those late nights were worth it, though."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans after I graduate high school are to attend Northeastern State University and obtain a master's degree in health care administration management. My hopes are to one day become a health care consultant, a wife and a mother and live happily ever after."
NAME: Macy Paige Anderson.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Okay High School, class president and valedictorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: FCCLA, Student Council, Teens for Christ, Talent Search.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Valedictorian, Superintendent's Honor Roll, Principal's Honor Roll.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I go to LifePoint Church and I am a member of the youth praise and worship team on Wednesday nights."
