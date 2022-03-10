Education Spotlight — Madilyn Ellis

WORTHY OF RECGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being valedictorian has been a childhood dream of mine. I had to maintain straight As and take advanced courses such as chemistry to obtain this goal. I also took multiple college classes in order to meet the requirements of becoming valedictorian."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is really important to me because I have been working for it since freshman year. I have always taken pride in my grades and the effort I put into them. I am glad that I am finally able to see the benefit of all my hard work."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I worked very hard to become valedictorian. There were many times when I took hard classes at high school and concurrently at Connors. I had to spend extra time studying, re-reading the textbook, and asking more questions in class. All this extra effort was definitely worth it in the end!"
What plans do you have for the future?
"After I graduate high school, I plan on attending Northeastern State University and obtaining my bachelor's degree in psychology. Once I get my bachelor's, I will enroll in NSU's Occupational Therapy program. Then, I plan on joining the workforce as a pediatric occupational therapist."
NAME: Madilyn Ellis.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Senior at Warner High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: "Throughout high school, I have participated in my school's leadership team, FCCLA as my chapter's president, yearbook, and varsity cross country and track. I was also elected Senior Class president."
SCHOOL HONORS/AWARDS: "Some honors that I have received include valedictorian, National Honor Society, and Oklahoma Honor Society."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: "I have participated in multiple community service projects with my school, local organizations, and church. I have been able to help out with toy drives, food drives, charity events, and many more. My favorite memory of these service projects was when I was able to dress up as an elf to deliver toys to our elementary kids for Christmas. It was priceless to see their reactions and smiles!"
