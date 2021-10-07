Education Spotlight — Madison Spyres

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I graduated from the University of Arkansas in December of 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. While I was there, I was a member of the Wind Ensemble, a drum major for the Razorback marching band, and president of the national band service sorority, Tau Beta Sigma - Psi Chapter. This is my first year teaching full time and my experience has been great with the help of mentors and colleagues like the Hopkins. I learn as much from the students as I hope they are learning from me!"
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This is the best way I could imagine to give back to a community who invested so much in me growing up. I've had many impactful teachers, many of whom I am teaching alongside now. It's a great environment. An awesome district. And I'm excited to see how I get to make an impact here."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I started college in 2015 as a Biochemistry major. I completed two years of study in that field before deciding to switch to music. I completed the music degree in 3 1/2 years. There were some really great band directors and professors I had in college who continually encouraged me to pursue music and they are some of the main reasons I have a music degree from the U of A. It's an honor to be with the Fort Gibson Band, and I know each of the challenges I was faced with in the past six years has led me to be the best teacher I could be for this group."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I've learned to not plan too far into the future because life throws curveballs. Even so, I plan on serving and teaching people for the rest of my life. Those are the gifts God gave me and I'll use them whenever and wherever he tells me to."
NAME: Madison Spyres.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Fort Gibson Schools teaching grades six-12.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Middle School Band director and assistant HS director.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Arkansas.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Involved in Roots Church in Tahlequah. Part of the Crossfit community at Okie Flow Crossfit in Tahlequah.
