Education Spotlight — Mary McElhaney

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was chosen as Elementary Teacher of the Year at Warner Elementary. It is a great honor up against the amazing staff that I work with on a daily basis. I am very proud to be recognized for my hard work and dedication. I love my job and the people that I work with. The students that I have been able to work with over the past 29 years are all very important to me."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"The most important part of teaching is being there for the students."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I try to build relationships with my students so they will work hard for me."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are to continue teaching for a few more years then retire and maybe do some camping and relaxing with my family."
NAME: Mary McElhaney.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Fourth grade reading, Warner Elementary.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Hitchita.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I teach fourth-grade reading, social sudies/science and language arts. I am also in charge of the elementary yearbook, on the Gifted and Talented Committee."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Volunteer for the Warner Christmas Extravaganza each year, as well as the Fall Festival.
