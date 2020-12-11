Education Spotlight — Matthew Catlett

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The highlight of my career thus far has been seeing my students rise to the challenge of the last year. When we all walked into the newly named 7th and 8th Grade Academy in August of 2019, no one knew what the future would hold, but I was already able to glimpse a strength and seriousness in my students that would then carry them through the difficult months that would come in 2020."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Those students and the students I have this year are some of the most tenacious and hard-working students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching and to me, there is no greater highlight as an educator than this."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"As an educator, most of the time the work that I have to do is to give my students the tools they need, the motivation they crave, and the relationship of trust necessary to be able to ask for help and then watch as they take over the educational process. Without my students working to rise to the high level of expectation I have in my classroom, what I have seen over the last year would never have been accomplished."
What plans do you have for the future?
"To continue to make as much of a positive impact on future generations as I can in any way I can."
NAME: Matthew Catlett.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Muskogee 7th and 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: English Teacher, Team Leader, Project Create Teacher.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Month, September 2019; Muskogee 7th and 8th Grade Academy Teacher of the year, 2019/2020, Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year, 2020.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of the Church of God of Oklahoma, proud husband of Lacey Catlett and father to Konrad, Caelen, and Scarlett.
