Education Spotlight — Megan Bloom

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was awarded employee of the month for the 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman. I am honored by this award and hope it came as a result of my day-to-day work with students, teachers, and parents. I love my school and the work they do."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It makes me thankful for the teachers and administration in my building."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I would say I have worked hard this year, but I know it pales in comparison to the work our teachers are doing in the classroom and online."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to complete my doctoral degree and work in administration. I am learning so much in my current position, and I am thankful for this opportunity and award."
NAME: Megan Bloom.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "Instructional Specialist for teachers, support teachers with various learning programs. I help where I am needed and I am glad to do so."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I received an induction to the NSU Hall of Fame for my work with the robotics program at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. I have maintained a 4.0 for the EACS doctoral program at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: N/A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.