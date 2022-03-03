Education Spotlight — Meghan Johnson

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standard was formed in 1987 to advance the quality of teaching and learning by developing professional standards for accomplished teaching and creating a voluntary system to certify teachers who meet those standards.
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This was an opportunity for me to become a better teacher. I have my master's degree and an additional 45 credits. The National Board Certification process allowed me to push myself to grow as an educator. Less than 3% of all teachers have earned this honor."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Certification is a four step process: Passing an extensive content test; Creating pre/post assessments and a 12-page paper proving that information was taught and a detailed plan of next steps; Two videotapes of me teaching with 12 pages of work (including self evaluation); Extensive look at a class and creating a portfolio of up to 25 pages illustrating how I have taken the time to get to know my students and their families and used that information to improve my teaching strategies for that class."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will continue to teach at Webbers Falls for the next 15 years as I continue to invest in this community."
NAME: Meghan Johnson.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Webbers Falls teacher, grades seven-12.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Art Club, Jr. High and High School Academic Team Coach, High School Cross Country coach, director of the After School Program, FCA leader, Neighborhoods Building Neighbors liaison.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: POE High School Educator Merit Award Teacher of the Year, First National Board Certified Teacher at Webbers Falls.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of the Webbers Falls City Council, secretary for the Webbers Falls Chamber of Commerce.
