Education Spotlight — Meredith Gilmartin

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Graduating 13th in my class and having 15 college credit hours going into the fall semester. I took several advanced courses and college courses during my junior and senior years."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I participated in many activities that were very time-consuming and I was able to earn good grades in the process."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to manage my time and make sure my education was a priority while I was also participating in many activities."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will attend Oklahoma State University and major in Vocal Music Education. I will be in the Cowboy Marching Band and the Choral Program."
NAME: Meredith Gilmartin
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Advanced Chorale, Pride of Muskogee, All School Musical, Science Club.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Three-year All State Chorus member, Two-year All State Jazz Chorus member, State Superintendent Award in Vocal Music, Oklahoma and National honor societies.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Muskogee Little Theatre musician and camp counselor, Muskogee Community Band volunteer.
