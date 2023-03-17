Education Spotlight — Micah Stafford

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have been honored to serve as the executive VP of the student body, as well as the Rougher Regiment drum major. Muskogee Public Schools has placed a huge importance on maximizing student leadership to create a culture where Muskogee High School is a school that no student wants to leave. Planning spirit/community outreach events, and preparing for the ROLE conference have been extremely exciting, and I am honored to have played a part in something so great."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"It is so humbling to lead a student body that is so dedicated to excellence and mission of culture. I believe education is the only segue that guarantees the American Dream to all, and I have been trusted to advance the culture of Muskogee High School with student leadership and culture work. Being trusted by the student body to be their advocate for important school/community issues is so incredibly humbling."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I applied countless hours of extra work over the last four years to position me where I am today. I have been involved in countless clubs/school organizations over the course of high school, and have consistently been enrolled in AP and Concurrent coursework, which has given me 31 credit hours going into college. I prioritized building personal relationships with students, faculty, and community leaders, which has proved to be so valuable."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall to pursue a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in marketing, as well as a Master of Public Administration. I hope to return to Muskogee High School to teach history/leadership and eventually become a doctor in education and retire as high school principal or superintendent of schools."
NAME: Micah Stafford.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12th grade, Muskogee High School.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Executive vice president of the student body, president of the Teen Republicans, vice president of the Young Democrats, Student Life Council governance committee chair, National Honor Society vice president, student athletics ambassador, Rougher Regiment drum major.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Magna Cum Laude Honor graduate, three-year superintendent's honor roll, three-year superintendent's advisory council member.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Women In Safe Home (WISH) advisory board secretary, Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership graduate, Fostering Hope teen ambassador.
