Education Spotlight — Micheal Rappe

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I believe, without any doubt, that one of my biggest educational accomplishments was pursuing and obtaining my Master's degree in Education from Northeastern State University. I was able to accomplish this through hard work, dedication, focus and a lot of sacrifice. I was blessed with a lot of people, friends, family, and mentors to help keep me me motivated and on track to achieve my goals."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"Education has always been something that is very important to me, as I have been able to witness how education and educators can have a tremendous effect of positivity on a students’ life. I knew that by getting this educational edge, it would help me build and foster a genuine love for education and the learning process, creating skills for lifelong learning and hopefully to inspire the next generation of teachers."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"In working to obtain this goal, there were a lot of sacrifices and sleepless nights. I completed this degree within a year and also being in my first year of teaching at Muskogee High School. There was a lot of reading, researching, and grading. I feel as if it was a lot hard work and perseverance and really just digging in and going for it! I found I was able to apply what I was learning in my classes to my classes which was a big help."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Should I be lucky enough, I plan to continue “Living The Dream” of teaching and playing music, doing my best to make a positive impact on a students life so that they can “BE THE CHANGE” that they want to see in the world around them."
NAME: Micheal Rappe, M.Ed.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: Tony Goetz Elementary School (K-5).
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Music educator. "I also work with the STARS after school program as a fourth grade tutor. I am the resident DJ, light and sound tech for all the school activities. I also tie a lot of shoes. I mean a lot. Sometimes, the same ones twice, but thats ok with me! It’s all a part of the educational experience."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: State and National School of Character.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: "I have been involved in and throughout the community in several different capacities over the years. by way of Muskogee Little Theatre, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Three Rivers Museum, Okie Jeep Jam, and other community events benefiting not only Muskogee, but other surrounding communities, as well. I am a member of Timothy Baptist Church, where I also serve on the Praise and Worship team."
