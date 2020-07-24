Education Spotlight — Monica Skaggs

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have been named as the 2019-2020 site educator of the year for Sadler Arts Academy by our teaching staff. I work with a cadre of excellent educators and siphon strength and wisdom from them and in turn offer those things back to my class. This award is demonstrative of my determination to teach children that hard work trumps cognitive prowess and all students have the ability to become successful with the right mindset."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"As a teacher, it’s not about receiving accolades. Honestly, it is natural for us to see a need in an area and step up to help; however, it is always an honor to be recognized by your peers, I love our school staff. I know it is difficult every year to choose who will receive this title. It does give you a feeling of accomplishment to be recognized, which in turn drives you to be a better teacher."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Every teacher works hard, this job is not for the faint of heart. As a self-contained, middle school teacher I plan, teach and grade for 6 subjects. It is not easy. I have to keep 25-30 fourteen year olds engaged in order to reach them and bring them to success, but I love this job. I volunteer wherever I see a need. I do my very best to be there for others, when in need. I love my school and everything that goes with it, the students, parents, and staff."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Had you asked me this months ago, my answer might be different; however, given our current events, my goals in life are to just be present. I don't want to waste any opportunities. I want to experience life and try new things. To educate myself in all things unknown to me, to seek out those answers, then teach my students to have the same curiosity in learning, because that is where true learning takes place."
NAME: Monica Skaggs.
SCHOOL AND Position: Sadler Arts Academy, eighth-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I facilitate our annual science fair. I offer tutoring to my students which helps with their success rate, beyond my classroom. I help mentor our new teachers, and am a part of the Site Leadership team, which helps steward the Sadler vision which sets high standards for all faculty, students and staff."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Promising Practice winner in 2012 for our school Character club. Promising Practice winner in 2014 for a youth running group. AIM Excellence in Education recipient in 2019. Outstanding Science Educator in Northeastern Oklahoma 2020."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I have been involved in numerous community led events and encourage my students to participate as well. Some of these include: Mentoring a youth run club; hosting our annual veterans run, where we donate a percentage of our profits to local veterans; the clean-up Muskogee initiative; volunteering with Fostering Hope; and raising money for local organizations and so much more."
