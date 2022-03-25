Education Spotlight — Morgan Carter

Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Class of 2022 co-valedictorian, because of the hard work I had to put in over the years and it had finally paid off."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I've always wanted to be valedictorian ever since my sister got this honor back in 2019."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took a lot of hard work and dedication for this honor, but it was worth every bit of it."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Plans include attending Indian Capital Technology Center in Sallisaw for cosmetology, while attending side classes at Connors State College in Warner."
NAME: Morgan Carter.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Webbers Falls High School 12th grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Fast-pitch softball, basketball, and student council.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS:MVP All-conference in fast-pitch softball - sophomore and freshman. MVP basketball Wilson tournament senior year. Perfect attendance - freshman and sophomore year. Superintendent honor roll all 4 years of high school.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Picked up trash for the National Honor Society outside of school.
