Education Spotlight — Natalie Sharp

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION:
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of the most rewarding honors in my career was being recognized as the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education Health Division Teacher of the Year. This award represented dedication to the years of student success that was created in the classroom, leadership in our student organization at a local, state and national level, and contributions to contemporary innovations in the health career technology sector."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is a compilation of success in my higher education endeavors, my career as a nurse, as well as my current ventures in teaching. In an effort to respect the art of education, I became a National Board Certified Teacher, have sat on multiple committees and have led my students to accolades in their ventures."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The process to obtain this honor included an application process with a written evaluation of your teaching philosophy, professional development, and contributions to Career and Technology Education. Reflecting on the hours, work, and sacrifices made for nursing education it does not seem wasted when receiving this validation of effort."
What plans do you have for the future?
"As a lifelong learner and someone with a passion for education, I do not anticipate my life without a career in education in some capacity. I have a strong support system that has guided me to take chances and try for opportunities that are outside of my comfort zone and that has left me with a satiated career and an open mind to pursue different endeavors."
NAME: Natalie Sharp.
SCHOOL POSITION: Indian Capital Technology Practical Nursing Faculty.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Cookson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Oklahoma Health Occupations Students of America adviser; ICTC Professional Development Committee; ICTC Levels of Excellence Instructor Committee.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2021 Indian Capital Technology Center, District Teacher of the Year; 2021 Indian Capital Technology Center, Adult Health, Teacher of the Year; 2017 Association for Career and Technical Education State Teacher of the Year: Health; 2017 Indian Capital Technology Center, District Teacher of the Year; 2017 Indian Capital Technology Center, Sallisaw Campus, Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Professional Memberships in Association for Career and Technical Education, Oklahoma Association for Career and Technical Education, Oklahoma Health Careers Education Teacher’s Association, Oklahoma Health Occupations Student of America: Adviser.
