Education Spotlight — Nelita Cash

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The accomplishment I am most proud of is helping Whittier achieve the status of National School of Character in 2017. We strived for many years to reach that goal and when we finally did, it was a tremendous honor for our students and staff."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Whittier has often been referred to as the "best kept secret" of Muskogee Public Schools. We have wanted to share that secret for some time, and this gave us the means to do so. School of Character is a very respected award among educators for many reasons, it not only reflects the character of the students, but the climate of the building; and Whittier has a climate of which we are very proud. I work with an amazing staff led by a loving and caring principal, all of whom deserve to be recognized for the relationships formed in our school community."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"We worked very hard to achieve School of Character. It was a process of over three years working hard to set the core values for our building through culture and curriculum, involve our stakeholders, and instill these values in everyone that was a part of our school. It was a change of mindset for everyone involved with Whittier. Even though we have already achieved that status as a school, the process continues as we go through each school year."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to remain a classroom teacher as long as that is the place God wants me to be. I love spending my days with my fourth-grade friends and my colleagues. I am fortunate to have had some incredible teachers that were very influential in my life, and still remain in contact with them. I hope to be that teacher for my students. When retirement comes, I hope to continue educating others, either through my work with the Alzheimer's Association, or with my husband as a host or guide in one of our National Parks."
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Whittier fourth-grade teacher and Character Education leader.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I teach fourth-grade social studies and ELA at Whittier and serve at the Character Education/Student Council sponsor for our Character Club."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Whittier Site Educator of the Year, four years; Character.Org Promising Practice Recipient, three years."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern Oklahoma and serve as an Educational Ambassador/Advocate to District 2 of Oklahoma and Congressman Markwayne Mullin. It is my responsibility to make him aware of bills we are presenting to the House to benefit our community members affected by Alzheimer's disease."
