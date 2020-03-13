Education Spotlight — Nicole Been

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"This past May I graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Ph.D. in Health, Leisure, and Human Performance."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment was something that I set for myself long ago. I believe education provides a seat at a lot of tables where decisions are made and communities, lives, are changed. I wanted a seat at that table for the betterment of my people, of my local community, and of society as a whole."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Pursuit of my doctorate degree required focus, determination, and time management as I was still employed full-time as a faculty member. Additionally, I also served as a research assistant and as the executive director of the Oklahoma Recreation and Parks Society at different times during the completion of my degree."
What plans do you have for the future?
"To continue to provide educational opportunities, formally and informally, locally and nationally through distance learning curriculum, speaking engagements, workshops and service to name a few."
NAME: Nicole Been, Ph.D.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects, Bacone College, associate professor in sports and recreation management and as the Title IX coordinator.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Broken Arrow.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "Primary responsibilities include providing strategic direction and oversight for the college’s successful transition to a public tribal college and university by working in conjunction with a number of governing bodies. Serves as the Tribal Liaison to establish and maintain interpersonal relationships between the various tribes in Oklahoma and BC. Oversees the Division of Indigenous Online Teaching and Learning and Public Relations. Coordinates special events for Development, Alumni Relations, and the Bacone College Athletic Department.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Two-Time Distinguished Lady of Langston for Academic Excellence Award, Phi Psi Chapter Fraternity; three-time published author.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: 2019 Thlopthlocco Tribal Town Member of Excellence Award; Two-Time Muscogee-Creek Nation Festival Scholar; Co-Founder of the BEEN (Building, Educating, and Elevating Neighborhoods) Foundation; Special Olympics volunteer; Game Operations, Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament; Women of Purpose Women Up panel discussion guest.
