Education Spotlight — Nowana Nolan

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"2020-2021 Site Teacher of the Year. I am an outgoing person. I help anyone who needs it and I speak, respect and take time to get to know students and families on a personal level. I can relate to most of the students and they know that I respect them as well."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I accomplished a goal that I set out to do. In 2012 when I graduated college I told myself that I will be Teacher of the year one day and get to speak to other teachers. I made part of that goal happen by earning the respect and camaraderie of my fellow educators and administration."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I stayed late when needed, I volunteered when I saw that no one else was stepping up, I gave recognition to fellow teachers and let them know that I am here if they need a hand or a shoulder."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future is bright and I have big plans. I would like to open a tutoring/education center for after-school help for young and old to be able to learn the skills they are missing to better themselves and further their education."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Nowana Nolan.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Creek Elementary School/second grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: After-school tutor.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Month: November 2019, Class of the month: September 2019.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: None listed.
