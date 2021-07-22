Education Spotlight — Paige Gallaway

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was selected by rigorous auditions for OKMEA All State Choir. This is a very difficult process, and I was awarded this honor for all three years in high school. I practiced after school with my choir teachers Teresa Pointer, Chelsea Arnold and Dana Lane and rehearsed for the auditions at home on my own. The audition process was very stressful, but I had a lot of help from my teachers."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment was very important to me because I enjoyed singing in the All State Choir at the OKMEA convention every January. Singing in a choir composed of Oklahoma’s top-notch vocal musicians was one of the most exciting experiences I have had while high school."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The audition includes singing part of a choir piece using dynamics, proper phrasing, a pleasing vocal tone and almost no mistakes on notes. This is a 'blind' audition, which means the judges never see you and you are only known by an audition number. This year, because of COVID, all auditions were held online making this process even more intimidating."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans including attending Northeastern State University in the fall and majoring in early childhood education."
NAME: Paige Gallaway.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School 2021 graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: MHS Advanced Chorale for four years; MHS Band for four years, head drum major, senior year; MHS swim team for two years.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Oklahoma State Superintendent of Education Award for Arts Excellence in Vocal Music; SWACDA National Honor Choir; OKMEA All State Choir for three years; Eastern District Honor Choir - six years; Eastern District Honor Band - five years; Outstanding Musical Award; Bill Hearn Music Award; Delphia Warren Leadership Scholarship; Muskogee Education Association Scholarship; Virginia Bixby Teaching Scholarship; Jerry Huffer Legacy Scholarship; MESPA Scholarship; Finished 12th in my class."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Active member of Boulevard Christian Church where I volunteer with the BC Kids and the technical team. I also participated in Mission Muskogee and the Muskogee Youth Leadership Corps."
