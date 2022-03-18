Education Spotlight — Peyton Bolinger

Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of my biggest accomplishments was winning the Muskogee Regional (Livestock) Scholarship, as I've shown there for 10 years and been involved and watched that show for years and it's been a dream watching kids win the scholarship and the dedication it took so to be able to win it meant a lot to me."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"To watch the kids before win it and wanting to be like them and exhibiting livestock there for 10 years I want to set a example for the younger kids that hard work pays off in the end."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It was a lot of hard work and the people that helped get everything I needed for it, making sure everything was there and my essays were OK and sounded good."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on attending Redlands Community College and majoring in Animal Science and getting on their Beef Livestock Show team; after there, transferring to Oklahoma State and finishing my bachelor's then move back home and start raising and selling show cattle."
NAME: Peyton Bolinger.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Fort Gibson High School, senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: FFA, Native American Student Association.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Star FFA Discovery, Star FFA Green Hand, State FFA Degree Recipient, Star Chapter FFA Degree.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member and volunteer at New Community Church, volunteer at Green Country Behavioral Health Services.
