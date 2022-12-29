Education Spotlight — Peyton Capps

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight was when our robotics team managed to win the first match that we ever competed in. It took hard work and a lot of luck."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"It was our school's first year ever competing in robotics and we managed to win one of the rounds. Though we went on to have a not so great rest of the year."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It was a good bit of work, because we had to learn everything from the ground up. Competing in these competitions also led me to want to pursue mechanical engineering."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to go into either mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Peyton Capps.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oktaha.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Golf, Robotics team, Student council treasurer.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Currently Salutatorian, Sixth grade student of the year.
