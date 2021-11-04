WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight would be completing my dream of being a high school band director. I went to Northeastern State University, on scholarship, where I played the trumpet, marched in the band. It was an honor to march for NSU."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being a musician, I could have taken many different roads. The road I chose was to teach others how to play an instrument and learn how to love and appreciate music. I have taught many students to play every kind of instrument you can imagine."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have worked a lifetime to achieve this goal. I began my music career when I was in the second grade playing the banjo. Over the years, I have learned to play other instruments such as the guitar and trumpet."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to retire sometime in the future and play music with my friends."
NAME: Ralph Ayers.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Warner Band director.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I am the band director at Warner Public School. I have been in this position for 33 years. This is my second time as Teacher of the Year. At school I am a part of the Gifted and Talented Committee, I am the sound coordinator for all activities, I worked in the after-school program for 15 years. I have given guitar lessons and a variety of other instruments."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have received Employee of the Month several times. Under my direction this year, The Pride of Warner received first place at Eufaula Marching Contest, second at Beggs Marching Contest. We participate in all local parades and lead the Warner Homecoming Parade."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a member of Southeast Baptist Church. I enjoy playing music with friends and local music groups."
