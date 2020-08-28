Education Spotlight — Ray Pinney

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My biggest accomplishment in education is seeing students that I have taught, coached, or mentored continue to be successful and use skills I have taught them along the way."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This is the reason teachers get into education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Getting to this point in my career has not been an easy one. I chose to start graduate school for my master’s in educational leadership after my oldest child was still a newborn. It took many hours of sacrifice away from my family or family time to put me in the place I am now."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My goal is to learn from my superintendent, students, and staff daily in hopes that one day I will become a superintendent myself."
NAME: Ray Pinney.
SCHOOL AND Position: Woodall Public School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Principal.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2000 graduate of Tahlequah High School, 2005 graduate of Northeastern State University.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: 2000 All-State golfer; received scholarship to play golf at Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.