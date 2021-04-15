Education Spotlight — Rebecca Hagan

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight/accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of the educational highlights of my career was my first year of coaching the middle school academic team (2017-2018). That was the year our seventh- and eighth-grade academic team won state. Our sixth- and seventh-grade team placed second at state the same year. I had a great group of middle school students who practiced twice a week in preparation for their meets."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment means a lot to me because I participated in academic team in school. I loved the program and when the opportunity to coach was made available, I jumped at the chance. I want to provide the same experience I had to a new generation of students. I love that this program allows students to demonstrate their knowledge and expertise while reinforcing what they have learned in school."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Coaching academic team does take a time commitment just like any coaching position. We have practices two times per week and meets after school or on Saturdays. However, seeing the joy on a student’s face when they have grown more confident in themselves and are able to buzz in and answer a question correctly makes it all worthwhile."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are to continue to instill a love of art and reading into my middle school students. I am also hopeful that we will make it back to the state academic team competition next year when everything is back to normal."
NAME: Rebecca Hagan.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale Middle School art teacher and sixth-grade reading teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND SCHOOL DUTIES: Art teacher, reading teacher, and Middle School Academic Team coach.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Hilldale Middle School Teacher of the Year 2020-2021.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Sunday School Teacher at Lone Star Baptist Church in Coweta.
