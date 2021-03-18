Education Spotlight — Rebecca Jane Morton

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"While I have always wanted to make good grades, I set a goal in elementary school to earn valedictorian. It took a lot of focus, hard work, late nights and determination. Being virtual this year has been extremely hard. I feel your education is compromised by the loss of in-person contact and interaction with the teacher and fellow students."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I am truly proud of this accomplishment."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I set my goal early and kept it the top priority until it was achieved. I give a tremendous amount of credit of my success to the love and support from my mother and grandmother."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My immediate plan is to attend Clary Sage in Tulsa. I will then earn a bachelor's degree in either psychology or business and will go on to earn a master's degree in my chosen field."
NAME: Rebecca Jane Morton.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Webbers Falls 2021 Valedictorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "Because I am a virtual student this year, my in-school service opportunities have been limited. I was in FFA for three years and was FFA secretary in 2020. I was student council representative."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Valedictorian, 2021; National Honor Society; Superintendent's and Principal's honor rolls; Masonic Lodge Student of Today; Webbers Falls Outstanding Student; Science Award; Academic Honor Award for three years.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Webbers Falls First Baptist Church, previous member of 4-H, FFA, FCCLA and Student Council Class representative.
