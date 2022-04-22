Education Spotlight — Reed Stout

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have been named my class valedictorian. I did this by giving my best effort in every single class. I made sure to have good attendance and keep up with requirements. I challenged myself to raise my GPA by taking as many weighted courses as my schedule would allow. I was determined to make straight A’s, and sometimes this took extra time or extra effort, but I knew it was necessary to receive this title."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I set a goal in middle school to be my class valedictorian. I knew that it would be difficult, but achieving my goal was important and I was dedicated to achieving it. I had to take every class seriously and spend the energy needed to excel."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took continual effort through all four years of high school, but that didn’t deter me. I committed to taking the weighted classes. These classes are more challenging and difficult, yet I always enjoyed them. Some of my weighted courses were AP classes, but most of them were concurrent college courses. By taking all of these, I have also earned 40 hours of college credit."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am currently undecided on which university to attend, but it will be in-state. I will major in biology with minors in psychology and possibly music. My ultimate goal is to go to medical school and become a pediatrician."
NAME: Reed Stout.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Hilldale High School / Senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Select Choir, Varsity Basketball, Teens For Christ, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Advisory Council.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Valedictorian, OKMEA Mixed Ensemble All State (2 years), Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Eastern District Honor Choir (6 years), National Honor Society, Most Spirited, Most Talented.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: First Baptist Church Youth Praise Band, First Baptist Church Youth Group, Fostering Hope Teen Ambassador - Executive Board, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class XXII, Assistant Youth Basketball Coach.
