Education Spotlight — Riley Raasch

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it, and how did you do it?
"Earning a 4.5 GPA, the highest of the Fort Gibson class of 2021, is the educational accomplishment that I’m most proud of. I accomplished this by taking the most AP classes out of my peers and making all As throughout high school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"In middle school I set a goal for myself to make all As throughout high school. In high school, I raised that goal to being first academically in my class. I’m proud of myself for staying committed to working hard academically and reaching this goal that I had set for myself, especially during a global pandemic that added a lot of change and uncertainty to my life."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"My grades were my top priority. I worked hard to maintain my GPA by being willing to challenge myself with difficult classes, developing time management skills, and asking lots of questions. My teachers at Fort Gibson High School made learning enjoyable and helped me grow as a person."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am attending the University of Tulsa this fall and plan on majoring in computer science with an emphasis in cyber security. I love to learn and the constant changes and innovations in technology ensure that I’ll always be learning and challenged with new problems to solve and new software to create. Contributing this way will be exciting and rewarding."
NAME: Riley Raasch.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Fort Gibson High School graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Fort Gibson Swim Team, Robotics Team, National Honor Society, and was chosen to represent Fort Gibson at Girls State.
SCHOOL HONORS: "Academically, I achieved the Mastery of Seven Advanced Placement Courses Award and an Oklahoma Honor Society medal for being in the top 10 percent of my class. As a part of the Fort Gibson Girls Swim Team, we’ve won Girls 5A East Regional Champions 2019, Girls 5A State Runner-up 2020, and we got 3rd this year at state.
"My robotics team placed first at the Oklahoma City FIRST Robotics Regional 2019."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS:
"I’ve volunteered for the Salvation Army, the Gospel Rescue Mission, and political campaigns in Muskogee. In Fort Gibson, I’ve volunteered for the American Legion, participated in the community blood drive, and have taught kids to swim in the Fort Gibson High School pool."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.