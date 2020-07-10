Education Spotlight — Robin Allen

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I was named as the Muskogee Early Childhood Center Educator of the Year in March 2020. I was nominated by a fellow teacher and then voted on by the certified staff at ECC."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "It is recognition by my peers that I am doing a good job. I must take this time to note that my accomplishment is also a result of hard work by the teacher assistants that I have had over the years, including: Jaclyn Morgan, Kim White, Lisa Napier, Erica Williams, Monica Jones, Alli Martinez, and Susan Wiebe. I could not do this job alone!"
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "Being a quality teacher takes dedication on a daily basis. I am constantly assessing my students to see what their current needs are and finding ways to address those needs, whether those are educational, emotional, or social in nature. I have spent time honing my skills by earning National Board Certification and a Master's Degree, both of which allowed me to keep on top of current trends in education."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan to continue teaching at ECC as long as I can. I plan to encourage the next generation of teachers coming into the field by mentoring them in any way possible. My husband and I look forward to the future with our two boys, as they finish their education and find out what God has in store for them."
NAME: Robin Allen.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Muskogee Early Childhood Center, Pre-K Teacher for 20 years.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I teach all subjects, including literacy, math, science, social studies, music, and P.E., as well as personal and social skills. At ECC, I have served as a PLC leader, on the site council and on the Character Education Committee."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: "Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from OSU in 1995, Master Education in Teaching from NSU in 2015, National Board Certification in 2007 and re-certification in 2017, MEA Teacher of the Month three times, ECC Educator of the Year in 2004, Education Foundation Grant Recipient three times."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES OR HONORS: "Volunteering in the nursery at First Baptist Church, where I have attended for 24 years. I have worked with children from babies up to preschoolers in the nursery, as well as Children’s Church, and Vacation Bible School. In May 2019, I was recognized for Excellence in Education by the Action In Muskogee (AIM) Committee."
