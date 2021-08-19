Education Spotlight — Samantha Moore

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I recently received a STEM grant through MCN. I was allotted so much money to buy STEM supplies for my classroom. As a first-year teacher I am super excited for this."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is important because I now have more resources in my classroom that improves student learning."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It has taken me three years to finish my schooling. I need to thank my family for all the support that helped me through."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I want to stay right where I am at for awhile. In a few years, I may decide to continue my education while continuing to teach."
NAME: Samantha Moore.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Hilldale Elementary kindergarten teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "Love all of my students, keep all students safe, and teach."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Graduated with Bachelors of Science in Early Child in the Spring of 2021 with honors (Magna cum laude).
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am active in my children's sports."
