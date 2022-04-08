Education Spotlight — Samantha Salat

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I am honored to be Hilldale High School’s salutatorian for the class of 2022. I achieved this by making school my priority and focusing on my studies. I also took concurrent classes at Connors State College during my junior and senior years as well as taking summer courses on my own. As for tactics, as simple as it may sound, I credit “To-do lists” for helping me achieve my salutatorian status. “To-do lists” helped me stay organized and never miss a due date."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "As a freshman, I never imagined myself being near the top of my class, much less salutatorian. At the end of my sophomore year, we got our estimated ranks, and I was sitting third in my class. It wasn’t until then I realized I could be salutatorian. Throughout my junior and senior years, I worked extremely hard to raise my class rank. In January of my senior year, I was notified of my salutatorian rank. It means so much to me because I know that my hard work paid off."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I don’t think you can measure how much I had to work to become salutatorian. It kind of becomes your life when you’re working towards a goal. As a high schooler, your life already revolves around school. Adding college classes into the mix certainly makes it busier."
What plans do you have for the future? "I will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall. I plan on graduating with my bachelor’s in nursing. After college, I want to become a nurse in the NICU. I hope to marry the man of my dreams and have two or three kids."
NAME: Samantha Salat.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Hilldale High School, 12th grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Nike Club member for four years, NHS member for three years, Hilldale varsity softball for three years, Spanish Club for two years, FCCLA for one year, varsity basketball manager for two years.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Salutatorian. Superintendent’s honor roll for all four years.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: (Church, organizations, etc.) Fostering Hope Executive Teen Board treasurer, member of Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership, member of Timothy Baptist Church.
