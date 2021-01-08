Education Spotlight — Scott Belcher

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"For me, becoming a head high school basketball coach was one of my short-term goals, and getting back to this area in the state has made it even better."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I have spent multiple years working with and around different programs as an assistant or junior high coach, and have always be looking toward getting the right opportunity to coach in an area and school that was the right fit for me and my family."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "It took many years and a lot of patience for the right opportunity to present itself. I always tried to do my best for the schools I have been with, as well as do the best I could for the students in my classroom, on the field, or on the court. That time and work has led me to this opportunity."
What plans do you have for the future? "For now, I plan on continuing my career at Braggs. It is a great place for me and my family, and my ultimate career goal is to live and work at a place where I’m happy. Braggs has, so far, been that place for me."
NAME: Scott Belcher.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Braggs Public Schools, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher, head high school girls basketball coach.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Braggs.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Head girls basketball coach.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: N/A
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: (including church or civic groups) N/A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.