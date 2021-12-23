Education Spotlight — Scott Hensley

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"One of my students received Academic All-State and selected me to accompany him to the dinner ceremony."
Why was this accomplishment important to you?
"To have a young man who has been selected for such a high achievement (Academic All-State) say that I have helped him is a great honor for me."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been teaching for 16 years now."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Coaching my son through high school and pursuing a master's degree."
NAME: Scott Hensley.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale Math teacher/basketball coach.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Boy's Basketball sixth-12th and three hours of Algebra 2.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2015 Muskogee Phoenix Coach of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Usher at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
