Education Spotlight — Sean O'Brien

Tell us about your educational highlights or accomplishments. What is it and how did you do it? "I was raised with a strong work ethic and the expectations to always do a better job than expected. To work with a staff at Tony Goetz who has the same ethics and drive for excellence as myself makes coming to work each day a dream. I would like to thank the administration, staff and students of Tony Goetz for the opportunity to be a part of a culture of excellence."
Why is this accomplishment important to you? "To be recognized by your peers is the greatest feeling I could ask for. You sometimes wonder if anyone notices how much you do each day. So, to be honored by the staff at Tony Goetz is absolutely amazing."
What plans do you have for the future? "To continue educating the youth of our country as I have have done for the past 28 years."
NAME: Sean O'Brien.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Tony Goetz Elementary, music teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okmulgee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Gifted and Talented coordinator, Robotics coach, and this last year the building test coordinator.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: 2019-2020 Tony Goetz Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Choir director at First United Methodist Church in Okmulgee. Member of the Muskogee Community Band.
