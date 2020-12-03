Education Spotlight — Shelly Beck

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have lost count of how many children I have helped to get to All-State in music. But I have a hard time taking credit for that because that is the hard work of my students. I think one of my most honorable accomplishments was when my students honored me this year for being a breast cancer survivor. We had a special pink out football game. The junior high cheer team came out and did a dance in our honor for beating breast cancer. The student body helped raise $1,000.
"I was blown away during a pandemic that many children gave from the bottom of their hearts to help someone else. For me, that was a highlight. It is a highlight when your students think about others during their own crisis."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I never thought I would be able to teach again having cancer. My mother died from cancer at 61 years old, an art teacher."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I have had three surgeries and seven weeks of radiation to be able to be cancer free. I have had to overcome the fear of being exposed to Covid-19 with my immune system being compromised. My goal is reached every day that I can teach my students to love to learn."
What plans do you have for the future? "To continue to teach art and music. I also plan to go back to Israel and help my friends over there once we are able to travel. And to spend as much time as I can with my eight children and my seven grandchildren."
NAME: Shelly Beck.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Warner Middle School and High School, choir and art teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "Our choir performed an online veterans program for our veterans to watch. Our art department made our veterans cards and patriotic paintings that were delivered to our local veterans in Warner. I am the Junior class sponsor. We raised $1,000 in our breast cancer can drive in October. We are currently working on a Christmas musical that will be shown online after Dec. 18. And our department is currently decorating every door. Our theme this year is Disney Christmas."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Our art department has won awards in the Muskogee Art Guild, Johnson O'Malley Native American Art contest and the state FFA Art contest."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I oversee Blessing Israel Ministries office state side. Blessing Israel Ministries is an organization that raises money to help people who are immigrating to Israel from the former Soviet Union. We also help locally in Muskogee. We have supported the book drive that is done every year at Cherokee Elementary. Gina Beatty, the librarian at Cherokee, raises money for children to be able to buy books at the book fair."
